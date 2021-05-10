Mitaynes has official inauguration celebration

Assemblymember Marcela Mitaynes, who took office in January, finally had an inaugural celebration April 24.

The freshman Democrat represents the 51st Assembly District, which includes Red Hook, Sunset Park, parts of Borough Park and northern Bay Ridge. The seat had been held by Felix Ortiz since 1995.

The new legislator was sworn in by U.S. Rep. Nydia Velazquez near the entrance to Sunset Park at Sixth Avenue and 44th Street. The celebration included speeches by elected officials and cultural dance performances.

“I know that you can count on Assemblywoman Mitaynes to fight the good fight for working families and for economic justice in Albany,” Velazquez said.