Nets offer vaccinated fan sections at Barclays for playoffs, vaccination center across the street.

As the Brooklyn Nets begin their run for a title, the team will have a COVID-19 vaccination center across the street from Barclays Center, starting on the team’s first home game in the series on May 22.

In addition, the Barclays Center will have special sections for fully vaccinated fans, which will increase capacity at their 2021 NBA home playoff games.

On May 17, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that more than 50 percent of the seats at Barclays will be reserved for fully vaccinated fans at the playoff games.

Individuals seated in the vaccinated sections will have to show proof of full COVID-19 immunization status, which can be provided via paper form, digital application or the State’s Excelsior Pass. Fans seated in the vaccinated-fan section will be able to remove their masks once sitting in their seats, according to nba.com.

“We are thrilled that more Nets fans will be able to experience NBA Playoffs in-person,” said John Abbamondi, CEO of BSE Global, which manages and operates Barclays Center and the Brooklyn Nets. “Fans are crucial in creating the exciting live event atmosphere we know and love, and we are looking forward to having them bring that energy to Barclays Center.”

“Thanks to the progress New Yorkers have achieved thus far in beating back COVID, the Knicks and the Nets will be able to welcome more fans at their home games, which is great news for sports fans and another encouraging sign of how far we’ve come since the pandemic upended our lives,” said Cuomo.

As far as the vaccine center is concerned, Mayor Bill de Blasio, wearing a Nets jersey and cap, made the announcement on May 18 that New Yorkers and ticketed fans 12 years and older will be eligible for vaccines at the center at 140 Flatbush Ave.

Appointments can be booked in advance by going through NYC COVID-19 Vaccine Finder and choosing “Barclays Center: Modell’s” as the vaccination site. Walk-in appointments will also be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Nets and the Mayor’s Office will provide complimentary playoff game tickets to 100 fully vaccinated Nets fans who reside in 33 neighborhoods that have been identified by the Task Force on Racial Inclusion and Equity.

All individuals who get vaccinated at the site will also receive a complimentary Nets T-shirt and can enter a contest to win Net’s playoff tickets.

“We need to excite people about fighting back COVID, about getting vaccinated,” de Blasio said. “This is the kind of offer that’s going to make all the difference.”

“Providing Nets fans and our community with quick and convenient access to vaccines is crucial in continuing to open both our arena and local businesses safely. We appreciate the Mayor’s Office and DocGo[the provider of mobile medical services] for making this important initiative possible,” said Mandy Gutmann, senior vice president of community relations and communications, BSE Global.

