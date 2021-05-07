Police Beat: Cops bust suspects for burglary in Dyker home, three men steal cash, jewelry from Bensonhurst hair salon

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

ASSAULT WITH PEPPER SPRAY

A 24-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly pepper-spraying an 84-year-old man outside a smoke shop on Third Avenue and 91st Street May 1. Cops said the two were arguing at 5:54 p.m. when the woman sprayed the man’s eyes.

PUNCHY PUNK

A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking a 25-year-old man on Bay Ridge and Sixth avenues May 2. Reports said the men were arguing at 8 p.m. when one punched the other in the face and chest. The victim was treated at the scene.

BUSTED BURGLARS

Two men were arrested for allegedly stealing $9,000 worth of property from a home on 12th Avenue and 63rd Street April 30. Police said the thieves climbed over the wall surrounding the house and stole rolls of copper wire and boxes of computer wire. The suspects dropped the items when the police arrived.

JEWELRY THIEF

A thief broke into a car on Bay Ridge and Fifth avenues April 30. Cops said the owner parked the car at 6:30 p.m. While he was gone, the crook broke the back passenger window and stole more than $53,000 worth of jewelry and backpacks. Surveillance footage shows the man getting into a black SUV and fleeing east on Bay Ridge Avenue.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

HAIR SALON ROBBED

Three men robbed a hair salon on 12th Avenue and 64th Street May 2. Cops said the men entered the store at 1 a.m., stole $2,000, jewelry and a handbag, and fled east on 64th Street in a sedan.

MINI-MART THIEF CAUGHT

A 21-year-old man was arrested for robbing a mini-mart on Bay Parkway and 86th Street May 1. Cops said the suspect entered the store at 8:49 p.m. and shook a male employee’s hand. He then allegedly pulled the man’s wrist and slammed his body on a countertop.

ROBBED AT GUNPOINT

Two men attacked and robbed a 25-year-old man at gunpoint on the roof of a home on 20th Avenue and 85th Street April 30. Cops said the crooks hit the man on the head with a gun and took $600 and a cell phone. The victim sustained cuts and bruises.

PIZZA TIME

Crooks robbed a pizzeria on Bath Avenue and Bay 17th Street May 2. Cops said the burglars broke the front glass door at 4:55 a.m., and stole $150 from the cash register.