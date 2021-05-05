Street corner renamed for hero paramedic

Bay Ridge honored a local hero by naming a street corner for him Saturday morning.

Family and friends of Lt. Walter Nelson Jr. attended the renaming ceremony on Colonial Road and 68th Street, where he lived. They were joined by members of FDNY, EMS, NYPD and BRAVO.

Nelson, an EMS officer and BRAVO volunteer, died of a Ground Zero-related illness May 2, 2014 at age 59.

“Walter was always under the radar and low key, and to have this memorial in his memory and as his lifelong memorial is amazing,” said his widow, Mary Theresa.

Nelson joined BRAVO in 1978. The organization was instrumental in launching his career in the Emergency Medical Service.

“BRAVO was proud to be a part of this ceremony and to have Walter as a part of our history,” the group said.

The sign for “FDNY-EMS Lieutenant Walter Nelson Jr. Way.” Photo courtesy of Justin Brannan

Nelson’s son Kristofor followed in his father’s footsteps by becoming an EMT and serving as BRAVO’s training officer.

“When others ran out, Walter ran in,” said Councilman Justin Brannan, who hosted the event. “Walt gave his life for the city he loved and inspired so many others to serve – including his proud son Kristofor.”