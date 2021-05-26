The return of Alec Brook-Krasny: Ex-assemblyman eyes council seat

Alec Brook-Krasny says he has the experience and passion necessary for the City Council.

Brook-Krasny, who represented the 46th Assembly District from 2006 until he resigned in 2015, is seeking the Democratic nomination in the 47th City Council District, which includes Bensonhurst, Coney Island, Gravesend and Sea Gate.

The candidate is a former treasurer of Community Board 13 and a founding executive director of COJECO, a non-profit organization that provides funding and education for thousands of people. He now works for Competent Care, an early intervention agency.

After his resignation, Brook-Krasny worked for Quality Laboratory Services in Sheepshead Bay. He was indicted for medical fraud and other charges in connection with an alleged Medicare scam in 2017 but was acquitted of all charges.

He said voters don’t have to worry that he’d resign again if another opportunity in the private sector came along.

“Public service is my calling,” he said. “When I left for family reasons, it was one of the toughest decisions I’ve ever made, but my family has to come first. It was an unavoidable mistake.

“These past few years have really put everything into perspective. I went through arguably the most difficult time in my life. I was blind-sided and put through the wringer, but it’s about how we come out on the other side. How we get back up. I’m up, I’m ready, and I will be remaining a public servant for the remainder of my career.”

He says his priorities in the City Council would include housing, safety, education, jobs and transportation. He also says he would encourage a strong relationship between the NYPD and the community and work to abolish the rule that prohibits officers from serving in the neighborhoods in which they live.

“The diverse police force that we have living and partaking in our neighborhoods should have the ability and option to serve and connect with their own neighbors,” he said.

Brook-Krasny said he believes in gifted and talented programs and would work to expand them, along with afterschool programs.

“Given the financial strain our community is experiencing during COVID, I feel that these programs will also help to keep children engaged and educated while their mothers, fathers, grandparents and caregivers are out restoring financial security for their family,” he said.

He also says he would help to bring ferries to the oceanside and develop a new pier.

“[It] will serve as not only a transportation and safety feature, but also as a form of evacuation for residents in Sea Gate and western Coney Island in the case there is an emergency,” he said.

Brook-Krasny’s Democratic opponents in the June 22 primary are Ari Kagan, Joseph Packer and Steven Patzer. Republican Mark Szuszkiewicz is also in the race.