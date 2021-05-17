Two arrested for storefront graffiti

Police arrested two men who allegedly painted graffiti on two Coney Island storefronts May 11.

Cops said Michael Garrett, 40, and Daniel Ventre, 37, spray-painted Tom’s Coney Island, 1229 Riegelmann Boardwalk, and Brooklyn Beach Shop, 1223 Riegelmann Boardwalk, at around 12:15 p.m.

Alexandra Silversmith, executive director for the Alliance for Coney Island, heard about the vandalism and contacted Community Affairs at the 60th Precinct.

“They had a very speedy response and for that we are very appreciative,” she told this paper. “It is disheartening to see individuals target our hardworking businesses and reinforces how important our work is to coordinate with city agencies and continue to advocate for the resources and attention that Coney Island deserves.”

Garrett and Ventre were charged with two counts of making graffiti and two counts of criminal mischief.