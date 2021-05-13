Viking Fest postponed until June 19

Bay Ridge’s annual Viking Fest, which was scheduled for May 15, has been postponed until June 19.

Victoria Hofmo, president of the Scandinavian East Coast Museum, said the Parks Dept. denied a permit for May 15 because of concerns about overcrowding.

Pending a permit, the event will begin at 11 a.m. in Owl’s Head Park on Colonial Road and 68th Street. It will feature art, music and dance performances, along with games and projects for kids.

“The Vikings are coming … just a little later,” Hofmo said.

The 17th of May Parade Committee announced that the annual parade, which was canceled this year and last, will be held next year on Sunday, May 15. This year the committee will host an outdoor picnic in Staten Island. Tickets are sold out.

“Two years without a parade has been very difficult,” said parade chair Arlene Rutuelo. “One thing that has not stopped [is] the heart and spirit of the Norwegian American people. We continue to remember and celebrate Norway’s Independence Day.”

The Norwegian Constitution Day Parade was canceled for the second straight year. Ebrooklyn media/file photos

For more information, call 718-748-5950 or email scandinavianmuseumbrooklyn1@gmail.com.