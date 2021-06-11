Alumnas tie varsity at Fontbonne softball reunion

There was no question that after a layoff of one, and in some cases, two years, that the returning Fontbonne alumnae were looking forward to playing this year’s varsity team. That anticipation manifested itself as the alums took a 2-0 first inning lead.

Reprising their roles around the diamond, Gaby Casagrande played first, Alexa Bertelle played second and Natalie Lacognata played shortstop, while Fontbonne’s current JV coach Arianna Dillon played third. Sydney Lacognata caught Anna Acevedo, who just finished her first scholarship season with Pace College. Rounding out the rest of the alumnae squad, Abby Fogliano, Christina DeAngelis, Arianna Heinsch and Brianna Marletta, all rotated in the outfield.

Along with Acevedo, Brianna Alicandro and Samantha Marletta also rotated from the mound. Arianna Heinsch, who just finished a season with St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia, made a shoestring catch to save a run and went 2-for-3. Besides looking sharp on the mound, Acevedo also went 2-for-2.

With the alums leading 6-5 late in the game, the varsity came up with one more run for the 6-6 tie, a score good enough to have both teams leave satisfied.