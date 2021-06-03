Arrest made in attack on Jewish teens

Cops arrested one of two men suspected of attacking two male Jewish teens May 22.

Danial Shaukat, 20, was apprehended May 25 and charged with assault as a hate crime and aggravated harassment as a hate crime.

Cops said the victims, 17 and 18, were walking on Ocean Parkway and 18th Avenue at 7:45 p.m. when two men approached them and told them to repeat anti-Jewish statements. When they refused, the attackers allegedly punched each of them in the face.

Cops said one of the attackers placed the 17-year-old in a chokehold, while the other had a baseball bat. The victims ran away and were driven to the 66th Precinct by a Muslim Uber driver. EMS treated their injuries at the stationhouse. The attackers fled the scene in a blue Toyota Camry.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the attack.