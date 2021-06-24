Avilés has huge lead in 38th District after primary night

Alexa Avilés, a Democratic candidate for City Council in District 38, ended primary night with a big lead.

The district covers Sunset Park, Red Hook and parts of Borough Park, Dyker Heights and Windsor Terrace.

According to the Board of Elections in the City of New York, Avilés led a crowded list of hopefuls with 96.08 percent of scanners reporting as of 3 a.m. Wednesday. She received 4,431 votes (43.46). Runner-up Yu Lin received 1,894 votes (18.58 percent).

Rounding out the list is Rodrigo G. Camarena with 1,315 votes, Jacqui Painter with 1,109 votes, Cesar Zuniga with 985 votes and Victor Swinton with 433 votes.

The clear winner may not officially be known immediately due to the ranked choice voting system the city adopted this year.

Voters were able to rank up to five candidates in their order of preference.

The Board of Elections says all first-choice votes are counted. If a candidate receives more than 50 percent of first-choice votes, that candidate wins. If no candidate earns more than 50 percent of first-choice votes, counting will continue in rounds.

Avilés is a longtime community organizer and public education advocate. She grew up in East New York and has lived in Sunset Park for nearly two decades.

She helped create a COVID-19 memorial at the Green-Wood Cemetery gates last year.

Her key endorsements included U.S. Rep. Nydia Velazquez and Assemblymember Marcela Mitaynes.