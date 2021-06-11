Elected officials condemn anti-Semitism

U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis and Councilmember Kalman Yeger joined students and faculty of Yeshivah of Flatbush Joel Braverman H.S. on June 3 to condemn the increase in anti-Semitic hate crimes in the city.

“We are thriving and we’re not going anywhere,” said Yeger, who represents Bensonhurst, Borough Park, Midwood and Ocean Parkway. “Anti-Semitism is the oldest known bigotry. It was recorded in the first historic book that was ever written: the Bible. People hated Jews. It’s been going on for the last 5,000 years. We are familiar with it. But this is New York City and it’s 2021. It’s time for it to end.”

Malliotakis cited recent hate crimes against Jews, including an attack on a man on Broadway and West 49th Street and a number of incidents in Borough Park.

“It speaks volumes that we are here, Democrat and Republican, to talk about this issue because it is incredibly important to the fabric of this community and our entire city and nation,” Malliotakis said. “Unfortunately in New York City, we have seen hate crimes double over the last year. When you look at just the same month compared to the same period in 2020, hate crimes have quadrupled.”

Assemblymember Simcha Eichenstein wasn’t at the conference but provided a statement.

“Silence is not an option,” he said. “We must speak out against anti-Semitism of all forms and hold accountable those who continue to express their hatred of the Jewish community. That’s precisely why I have introduced legislation restoring judges’ discretion for perpetrators of hate crimes.”