Fireworks return to Coney Island starting July 4

After being canceled last year due to COVID-19, fireworks will return to New York City’s favorite playground.

On Sunday, July 4 at 10 p.m., the annual Steeplechase Spectacular Fourth of July Fireworks Show will return to Coney Island.

It will be the first time in 23 months thatfireworks will return to Coney Island.

After the holiday, every Friday from July 9 to Sept. 3, a fireworks show will take place at 9:45 p.m.

The Alliance for Coney Island made the announcement during a press event on Monday, June 28 at West 19th Street at the foot of the ramp to Riegelmann Boardwalk.

“We are ecstatic to announce the return of fireworks to Coney Island,” said Alexandra Silversmith, executive director of the Alliance for Coney Island. “A cornerstone of the Coney Island experience, it wouldn’t be a proper summer without them. We can’t wait to celebrate the Fourth of July and every Friday starting July 9 with these beautiful displays and see the joy it brings everyone.”

A mini-parade on the Boardwalk announced the return of fireworks on Coney Island. At right is Alexandra Silversmith, executive director of the Alliance for Coney Island. photo by Jim McDonnell/Alliance for Coney Island

“It’s summer in Coney Island when the night sky is filled with beautiful bursts of energy and hope,” said Councilmember Mark Treyger (D-Gravesend-Coney Island-Bensonhurst). “I’m proud to fund this initiative and partner with the Alliance for Coney Island to support the revival and return of Friday fireworks in Coney Island. I hope that this energy brings a renewal of prosperity to our residents and local businesses.”

For the best fireworks viewing for July 4,the Alliance states visitors can stand anywhere on the Boardwalk from West 10th Street to West 23rd Street. All attendees are expected to adhere to CDC guidelines.



Adam Rinn, Coney Island’s resident fire-eater, helps welcome the return of fireworks to Coney Island. photo by Jim McDonnell/Alliance for Coney Island

The fireworks are funded by the Brooklyn Cyclones, Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park, iStar, La Tombola, Luna Park in Coney Island, Nathan’s Famous and Seaside Park Community Arts Center, Councilmember Treyger and National Grid.

Last year, Macy’s 4th of July fireworks held a virtual event in which an unannounced display at Coney Island was part of a series that tookplace at various land- and water-based locations across the city.