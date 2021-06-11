Free summer concerts to resume

After a year off due to COVID-19, the popular Coney Island Summer Concert Series is returning.

The concerts will resume at the Ford Amphitheater thanks to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s updated guidelines for outdoor venues. The theater seats 5,000 people.

iStar, a company that partners with City Park Foundation and Central Park SummerStage on the events at the theater,confirmed the free shows.

“We want Brooklyn to celebrate this summer and consider all of these shows a tribute to New York’s grand reopening,” an iStar representative told this paper.

“Each show must adhere to state and local health guidance,” said Councilmember Mark Treyger. “Details on the free shows will be released within the next two weeks.”

Cuomo announced May 19 that 33 percent capacity is permitted at large-scale outdoor venues, with proof of vaccination or a recent negative test still being required.

Alexandra Silversmith, executive director of the Alliance for Coney Island, said she’s excited that events are returning to the neighborhood.

“It has been far too long since we have had concerts and to have live music returning to the amphitheater is particularly important as music is healing,” she said. “We can’t wait to see New Yorkers joining us for the series and enjoying the oceanfront breeze and beauty of Coney Island.”