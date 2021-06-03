Going Fourth: Fort Hamilton Independence Day celebration returns

The annual Fort Hamilton Army Base Independence Day celebration – which was canceled last year – will be held Friday, July 2 from 4 to 9:30 p.m.

A live concert and a fireworks show will take place on the base’s lawn. Performers will include Raine Torae, 1 Wild Night, The Force M.D.’s and Heshima Moja.

Guests can enter at Fort Hamilton Parkway and 101st Street. Tickets are $5. Dept. of Defense ID card holders and community club members get in for free.

Current federal COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions will be in place.

The event is sponsored by St. Joseph College, Trademark Graphics Inc., Subaru Bay Ridge, True Legacy and Fort Hamilton Citizens Action Committee.

To register and for more information, visit https://hamilton.armymwr.com.