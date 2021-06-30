Revel’s electric vehicle fast-charging depot opens in old Pfizer building

From brooklyneagle.com

25 chargers make it the largest in the Americas

Electric transportation company Revel opened its first electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging “Superhub” to the public on Tuesday at the historic former Pfizer building in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn.

The Superhub is the largest universal EV fast-charging depot in the Americas, with 25 chargers. It is the first of a network of Superhubs planned by Revel across New York City. For the first week that the Bed-Stuy site is open, charging will be free to members of the public (through Tuesday, July 6).

Prior to the opening of Revel’s first Superhub, there were only two publicly available EV fast charging stations in NYC’s urban core. Most depots in the city are in further-flung locations like JFK Airport, and many charge a fee just to enter the parking lot. New York City also has a low rate of electric vehicle adoption, with only 14,000 EVs out of the 1.9 million cars and SUVs registered in the city.

At a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Revel CEO Frank Reig, U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm, Brooklyn Councilmember Robert E. Cornegy Jr., Con Edison CEO Tim Cawley, Tritium President Mike Calise and New York League of Conservation Voters President Julie Tighe spoke about the importance of expanding access to EV charging.

“It’s no surprise that EV adoption is lagging in our city — the infrastructure just isn’t here yet, and the stations that do exist aren’t accessible to most New Yorkers,” said Reig. “Our Superhubs are designed to reach as many people as possible in the neighborhoods where they actually live.”

Cutting the ribbon to Revel’s EV fast-charging depot in Bed-Stuy on Tuesday are, left-right: Con Edison CEO Tim Cawley; Revel CEO Frank Reig; U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm; Councilmember Robert Cornegy and Tritium President of the Americas Mike Calise. Photo courtesy of Revel

“Today’s ribbon-cutting isn’t about just one charging station, even though it is the biggest universal charging station in the country,” said Granholm. “It represents our vision for building a clean energy economy on the foundation of good-paying jobs, overcoming and improving the health outcomes of communities too often left behind. As the old saying goes — if you can make it in New York, you can make it anywhere.”

“Shirley Chisholm was not afraid of change. She was a spokesperson for the young women of Bedford-Stuyvesant, and her message resonated across the world. We are willing to find creative ways to support local residents,” said Cornegy. “Now, Bed-Stuy is taking the lead by becoming home to the largest universal fast-charging depot in North America.”

“As we work to combat climate change, the future of transportation is electric, but many drivers won’t feel comfortable buying an EV until they see a critical mass of public charging stations around the city,” said Cawley. “The Brooklyn superhub makes it convenient for current EV owners to charge up and will encourage more New Yorkers to consider buying an electric car.” –>

Revel chose Tritium’s recently launched RTM fast charger for its Brooklyn site. This is the first time the model is available in North America, and at 75kW, the chargers provide EV drivers with 100 additional miles in about 20 minutes. Two of the charging stalls are specially designed to ensure Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance. Revel also contracted with MP2 Energy LLC to ensure that the chargers are entirely powered by renewable energy sources.

Revel also worked closely with Con Edison to make its Superhub vision a reality.