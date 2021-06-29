Screen legend: 100-year-old Alpine reopens with sold-out shows

Crowds showed up to sold-out showings of “Fast & Furious 9.” Photos courtesy of Nick Nicolaou

Bay Ridge’s only movie theater reopened to big crowds last weekend as it celebrated its 100th anniversary.

Alpine Cinema, 6817 5th Ave., hosted sold-out showings of “Fast & Furious 9,” which debuted June 25 and grossed $70 million domestically in its first weekend.

The theater also showed “The Conjuring: The Devil Made me Do It” and “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway.”

Alpine Cinema was renovated during the pandemic. Photos courtesy of Nick Nicolaou

Owner Nick Nicolaou and his staff spent the pandemic year completing renovations to the century-old movie house.

Nicolaou, who also operates Manhattan’s Cinema Village and Forest Hills’ Cinemart, will be the subject of “The Projectionist,” a documentary directed by Abel Ferrara that will focus on New York’s evolving theatrical landscape and the history of moviegoing over the last 50 years.

