Screen legend: 100-year-old Alpine reopens with sold-out shows

Bay Ridge’s only movie theater reopened to big crowds last weekend as it celebrated its 100th anniversary.

Alpine Cinema, 6817 5th Ave., hosted sold-out showings of “Fast & Furious 9,” which debuted June 25 and grossed $70 million domestically in its first weekend.

The theater also showed “The Conjuring: The Devil Made me Do It” and “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway.”

Alpine Cinema was renovated during the pandemic. Photos courtesy of Nick Nicolaou

Owner Nick Nicolaou and his staff spent the pandemic year completing renovations to the century-old movie house.

Nicolaou, who also operates Manhattan’s Cinema Village and Forest Hills’ Cinemart, will be the subject of “The Projectionist,” a documentary directed by Abel Ferrara that will focus on New York’s evolving theatrical landscape and the history of moviegoing over the last 50 years.