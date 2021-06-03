Xaverian beats Fontbonne to win Brooklyn division

The Fontbonne Bonnies and the Xaverian Clippers met for the third time this season with first place on the line in the GCHSAA Brooklyn division. With both teams winning one of their two previous meetings, Fontbonne pitcher Ella DeCrescenzo matched up against Xaverian’s Ashley Baker again in a steady light rain at Dyker Park.

Unlike DeCrescenzo’s previous two-hit shutout over Xaverian, the Clippers quickly tagged the Bonnies’ rookie for seven runs on five hits in the first inning. With Xaverian adding another run in the second, Fontbonne finally got on the board thanks to Madison Batiz’s first home run of the season, followed by another run scored by Nicole Petrillo to make it 8-2.

Fontbonne attempted to narrow the gap but could only manage one run in the third to make the score 8-3. In the fifth, the Clippers blew the game open with two more runs. After Victoria Bruno’s single, the hot-hitting Sara Coccidrilla (3-for-4) hit a drive into the left center field gap for a two-run homer that put the game out of reach at 10-3.

After the Clippers added another run in the sixth, Baker completed the game for the win. She had nine strikeouts and gave up six hits. The 11-3 win gives Xaverian first place in the Brooklyn West Tier 1 Division for a first-place seeding in the upcoming playoffs.