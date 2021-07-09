Avilés wins primary in 38th District

Alexa Avilés has won the Democratic primary for City Council in District 38.

The district covers Sunset Park, Red Hook and parts of Borough Park, Dyker Heights and Windsor Terrace.

Avilés reached the 50 percent threshold required by the ranked choice system in round 5, according to the Board of Elections, which is still finishing its tabulations.

By round 7, Aviles had 6,366 votes (72.4 percent) and Yu Lin had 2,432 (27.6 percent). Rodrigo G. Camarena, Jacqui Painter, Cesar Zuniga and Victor Swinton were eliminated in earlier rounds.

Avilés thanked volunteers and voters on social media.

“We built a campaign powered by more than 750 volunteers, and knocked on 75,000 doors — in the middle of a pandemic, in a district where over half of our constituents speak a language other than English at home,” she said. “Our movement reflects our district: It’s diverse, it’s vibrant, it’s incredibly hard-working, dedicated and full of love.”