Children of NYPD officers get scholarships at Cyclones game

U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis joined the Lieutenants Benevolent Association, Captains Endowment Association and NYPD Chief Rodney Harrison to distribute scholarships to children of NYPD officers at Maimonides Park July 13.

Approximately 30 students received scholarships at a picnic ceremony during a Brooklyn Cyclones game.

“I was invited by them with the chief to distribute the awards alongside them as someone who is a big supporter of our NYPD officers,” Malliotakis said. “This is what Brooklyn is all about: supporting our local sports team, our youth and community.”

“Great night with the @BKCyclones, @CeaNypd, @NYPDChiefOfDept and @NMalliotakis as we honored our future leaders at our scholarship night,” tweeted the Lieutenants Benevolent Association.

Malliotakis also threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the game.

“It was fantastic to be able to do it,” she said. “So many people out in the community are enjoying America’s pastime in baseball. We received a very nice reception from the community and my ball hit the glove, which is always good.”

U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis gets ready to throw out the first pitch.





