Consumer Federation names new executive director

The Brooklyn Consumer Federation – which was originally founded as the Bay Ridge Consumer Federation – has named Michael Kasper as executive director. He is a regional representative for Merz North Therapeutics. As a running enthusiast, Kasper is an active director with Trimara Sports, which sponsors local half-marathons and other sporting events.

Kasper replaces retired NYPD detective and community leader Peter Killen, who has held the post for many years and is now serving as vice president for the consumer group. Other officers are President James Clark, Treasurer Michael Garthaffner and directors Anthony Grigos, Patricia Killen and Ted General.

The mission of the Brooklyn Consumer Federation is to promote consumer awareness, protection and safety through education, information warnings, safety standards, government liaisons, seminars, publicity and affiliation. It is affiliated with the Consumer Federation of America and a member of the Bay Ridge Community Council and the Bay Ridge Interagency Council on Aging.

For additional information or to consider joining the federation, click on BrooklynConsumerFederation.com or view their Facebook page.

* * *

Our warm congratulations to the winners of the Democratic primaries: Eric Adams for mayor, Jumaane Williams for public advocate, Brad Lander for city comptroller and Antonio Reynoso for Brooklyn borough president. And to Curtis Sliwa, the GOP nominee for mayor. It will be a three-way race for mayor among Adams, Sliwa and Conservative Bill Pepitone; a three-way race for public advocate among the incumbent Williams, Republican Devi Nampiaparampil and Conservative Anthony Herbert; a four-way race for comptroller among Lander, Conservative Paul Rodriguez, Republican Daby Carreras and Libertarian and Independent John Tabacco; and a two-way battle for borough president between Reynoso and Republican Menachem Raitport.

Curtis Sliwa Photo courtesy of Sliwa campaign

Eric Adams Ebrooklyn media file photo