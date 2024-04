Two men robbed a mini-market on Fort Hamilton Parkway and 86th Street April 17.

The men, dressed in black, entered the store at 9:55 p.m. One pointed a gun at a worker and demanded cash. The thieves took $2,000 in cash and $800 worth of merchandise and fled south on Fort Hamilton Parkway in a dark-colored sedan.

There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.