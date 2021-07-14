Crowds come back for first Summer Stroll in two years

A beloved Bay Ridge tradition returned after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Third Avenue was packed from 83rd Street to Marine Avenue July 9 for the first Summer Stroll since 2019.

The event gives local businesses a boost while people of all ages gather to enjoy dancing, live music, outdoor dining and shopping.

Elected officials and candidates were on hand to talk to their constituents. Sen. Chuck Schumer also made an appearance.

Photo courtesy of Merchants of Third Avenue

“Bay Ridge is back!” said the Merchants of Third Avenue via Facebook. “Thank you to our community who came out and brought the sunshine.”

Randy Peers, president and CEO of the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce, declared the return of the stroll a success.



“Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce is proud to support this wonderful commercial corridor in Brooklyn,” he wrote.

Josephine Beckmann, district manager of Community Board 10, congratulated the volunteers of the Merchants of Third Avenue who worked on the event.

“Residents were happy to be back strolling at the popular event and a special thank you [is] in order to Councilmember Justin Brannan and State Senator Andrew Gounardes for their support and assistance this year,” she said.

“It was great to have it back, get some fresh air, listen to some music and get some food,” said local resident Lisa D. “We didn’t think this would be a possibility just a year ago. It is definitely uplifting to see neighbors again”

The next Summer Stroll will take place on Friday, July 16 from 68th to 83rd Street.