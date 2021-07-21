Dean of Elder Law Michael Connors To Hold Marathon of Seminars For Family Estate Planning

Connors & Sullivan Attorneys At Law, PLLC, the largest law firm in Brooklyn concentrating in elder law, will host a series of free educational seminars in Brooklyn and Queens during the last week of July. Two popular and convenient locations in both boroughs will offer attendees ample opportunities to make smarter decisions for protecting their assets, estate planning, Medicaid home care and nursing home applications and avoiding costly probate.

The theme of the free seminars in based on a simple fact: Poor Planning or No Planning inevitably hurts your loved ones and survivors.

Seminars will be offered three times daily beginning Tuesday, July 27, and continuing through Friday, July 30 at different locations in Brooklyn and Queens. (See full schedule below).

Michael Connors, founder of the firm, has spent decades building a true “Family” of associates dedicated to the practice of Elder Law, Wills, Trusts and Estates, administration and probate and related litigation.

“We are here to help people make smarter decisions regarding protecting their assets and planning for the future” said Michael Connors in a recent interview. With a background in military service and faith-based values of human decency, Connors has focused on legal education and training and building relationships and trust. He is the host of the radio talk show, “Ask The Lawyer,” which airs weekly on AM970 The Answer and AM570 The Mission.

Headquartered in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, Connors & Sullivan has four additional offices in Midtown Manhattan, Bayside and Middle Village Queens and Staten Island.

To RSVP for a seminar session please call (718) 238-6500.

About this firm: Connors & Sullivan Attorneys-At-Law, PLLC is the largest firm in Brooklyn concentrating in Elder Law. Located at the base of the Verrazano Bridge, the entrance to New York Harbor, the firm was begun in 1981 primarily as a Trusts and Estates firm. Michael Connors soon became aware of the growing need for estate planning for families and individuals facing long term disabilities. Today, clients become part of the firm “family” by contracting the firm to assist with personal and business matters including real property purchases; incorporations; business development; asset protection, including tax and Medicaid planning; and ultimately, all matters involving Surrogate’s Court. Along with the Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, location, the firm has offices located in Staten island, Midtown Manhattan, Bayside and Middle Village, Queens to better serve the metropolitan area. Reflecting the melting pot reality of New York City, Connors and Sullivan has native speakers of six languages to assist immigrants beginning a new life in New York State.