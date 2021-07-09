Kagan wins nomination in 47th District

Ari Kagan has won the Democratic nomination for City Council in the 47th District, which includes Bensonhurst, Coney Island, Gravesend and Sea Gate.

As of round 3 – with 50 percent needed to win – Kagan had 4,018 votes (55.8 percent) and Steven Patzer had 3,188 votes (44.2 percent), according to the Board of Elections.

Alec Brook-Krasny and Joseph Packer were eliminated in round 3.

Kagan will face Republican Mark Szuszkiewicz in November.

“The task in front of us is important,” Kagan said. “To bring our communities together, to continue the post-pandemic recovery and to make sure southern Brooklyn is not only not left behind but builds back stronger than ever.”