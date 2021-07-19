Maimonides nurse elected as president of NYS Nurses Association

from BrooklynEagle.com

The New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA), which represents more than 42,000 registered nurses across the state, has elected Maimonides Medical Center nurse Nancy Hagans, RN, CCRN, as its new president.

Hagans, a native of Haiti, was first elected to NYSNA’s board in 2015. She was elected by the board to the position of treasurer in 2019.

She started her career as a surgical intensive care nurse at Maimonides in Brooklyn in 1990. She became NYSNA’s local bargaining unit president at the hospital in 1993. Currently, Hagans is the NYSNA resource nurse providing direct representation to NYSNA members at the well-known Brooklyn health care institution, which is now an affiliate of Northwell Health.

Hagans is also a trustee of the NYSNA Benefits Plan overseeing NYSNA health plan operations and executive council president of the 1,000-member bargaining unit, as well as a member of the Maimonides Staffing and Staff Development Committee.

With her experience at Maimonides and in oversight of the union, Hagans is a knowledgeable leader of registered nurses. Her election comes on the heels of Gov. Andrew Cuomo signing a safe staffing law that was passed during the 2021 legislative session, a major development for hospital nurses.

“As I take on the responsibilities of the presidency, a landmark staffing law has just been achieved. What a victory! The law represents years of outreach and action by our members and fellow caregivers to communities whose collective voices were heard. The staffing law is a giant step forward towards our goal of equity in health care,” she said

“I’ve been privileged to work with Nancy in her role as treasurer, board member and LBU leader, where she has played a critical role in the success of NYSNA as a fighting organism for our members, our patients and the people of New York. I am sure that she will continue to push our union to even greater heights in her new role as president,” said Judy Sheridan-Gonzalez, RN, the immediate past president of NYSNA.