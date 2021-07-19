Maimonides, NYCH officially announce affiliation

Two historic Brooklyn hospitals — one of them the largest in the borough, the other possibly the smallest — are combining forces in a local healthcare network.

Maimonides Medical Center, 4802 10th Ave., which has 711 beds and the borough’s only full-service cancer center, on Monday officially announced the launch of its affiliation with the 134-bed New York Community Hospital at 2525 Kings Highway, after receiving state approval.

Maimonides, which was founded in 1911, already entered into a clinical services agreement with New York Community Hospital (NYCH) in 2018. The large Borough Park institution will be a co-operator of NYCH under this new relationship. Both are non-profit hospitals.

Maimonides Medical Center/Photos via Google Images



NYCH had a previous affiliation with New York-Presbyterian but it ended in 2016, paving the way for the new partnership. Originally Madison Park Hospital, NYCH was founded in 1929.

Ken Gibbs, president and CEO of Maimonides Medical Center, is happy that the affiliation is now official.

“Maimonides and NYCH share a common culture, a focus on clinical excellence, and experience with serving our diverse communities,” he said. That’s why this union works,” he said. “Together we will be able to provide high-quality care for the entire southern part of Brooklyn and continue NYCH’s extraordinary commitment to those they serve,” he added.

“NYCH has always been known for the warm, individualized, high-quality care they provide patients, and Maimonides is the state’s largest independent teaching hospital, ranked among the top 10 in the nation for clinical excellence” added Barry Stern, president of NYCH. “We’ve been working together since 2018, and today, we are proud to celebrate this union.”

Barry Stern, president and chief executive of New York Community Hospital, served as chief financial officer of Maimonides from 1985 until 1999. In 2018, Stern said that he knew the people from Maimonides, from the board down to the housekeepers, and for that reason was very comfortable with the original clinical service agreement.

The agreement is slated to improve NYCH patients’ access to specialized diagnostic and treatment services. For example, board-certified Maimonides doctors are now working in NYCH’s emergency department, which will allow for more conditions to be treated at the hospital without the need for transfer to another facility.

New York Community Hospital in the Madison-Midwood area of Brooklyn. Wikimedia photo by Tdorante

Plans also include expanding cardiac services on site and imaging capabilities, including opening a new MRI. In addition a new cancer infusion center is being built on Kings Highway, near NYCH, so that NYCH patients will have easier, local access to cancer treatment.

Maimonides also made news last month when it announced at a groundbreaking ceremony that it will take over the old Victory Memorial Hospital at 9036 Seventh Ave. in southwest Brooklyn.

It also owns the naming rights of the home of the Brooklyn Cyclones, Maimonides Park.