Man beats woman in attempted robbery

A man beat and tried robbed a 50-year-old woman in Sunset Park earlier this month.

Cops said that on Thursday, July 15 at around 11:55 p.m., a 50-year-old woman was inside a building at Seventh Avenue and 46th Street when the suspect approached her demanded money and punched her in the head and kicked her body. The victim didn’t give him money and he fled in an unknown direction without money.

The woman was removed to NYU Langone Hospital – Brooklyn and was listed in stable condition.

