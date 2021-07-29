Man shot in chest on 58th Street

A 38-year-old man was shot in the chest on Eighth Avenue and 58th Street July 16.
Cops said the shooting took place at 10:05 p.m. The victim was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn in critical condition and was discharged later in the week.
A 38-year-old man was shot in the chest on Eighth Avenue and 58th Street July 16.
Cops said the shooting took place at 10:05 p.m. The victim was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn in critical condition and was discharged later in the week.
You must be logged in to post a comment.