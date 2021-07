A man died after he was hit by a car on Third Avenue and 52nd Street July 9.

Cops said Anthony Watts, 46, was struck at 8:21 p.m. by a 35-year-old man driving a 2014 Jeep.

Watts was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver was uninjured and remained at the scene.

No arrests have been made and the incident is under investigation.