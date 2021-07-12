Outdoor movies return to Brooklyn Bridge Park

From brooklyneagle.com

After a challenging 2020, Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy has announced the official return of Movies With A View in Brooklyn Bridge Park for a four-week limited run this August 2021.

The popular outdoor film series at Pier 1’s Harbor View Lawn will return for its 21st season with the theme “Grit.” It will feature “heartwarming, irreverent, hilarious and uplifting underdog stories that celebrate human perseverance and resilience and overcoming adversity,” according to the Conservancy.

Since this summer film series began, it has attracted more than 650,000 moviegoers, cementing this program as one of New York City’s favorite film series.

Movies With A View is one of hundreds of Conservancy-sponsored events and activities that take place in Brooklyn Bridge Park during the course of the season. To date, more than 1.8 million visitors have enjoyed the Conservancy’s free cultural, recreational, and educational events and activities in the park.

“Movies With A View is the Conservancy’s signature summer event and we look forward to welcoming back visitors for the official return this August,” said Nancy Webster, executive director of Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy.

A DJ performs as part of the pre-movie lineup. Photo by Etienne Frossard

“Brooklyn Bridge Park has been such an important refuge for so many the past year, and we are now very excited to welcome back one of the Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy’s most loved events. Movies With A View is a fantastic outdoor activity and wonderful way for the entire family to enjoy Brooklyn Bridge Park this summer,” said Eric Landau, president of Brooklyn Bridge Park.

Smorgasburg will provide food and drinks all evening along the Pier 1 promenade, featuring a selection of NYC’s favorite food vendors. Beer and wine concessions will be available for purchase for adults 21 and over.

Doors open and music starts at 6 p.m. The films start at sundown (generally around 8:30 p.m.). The pre-movie lineup includes a DJ curated by Brooklyn Radio and a short film featuring local filmmakers curated by BAMcinématek. –>

Free bike valet will be available thanks to Transportation Alternatives. Chairs, other than wheelchairs, are not allowed on the lawn, so please bring a blanket.

The movie schedule is:

August 5: Shaun of the Dead (a 2004 horror comedy film, directed by Edgar Wright).

August 12: Patti Cake$ (a 2017 film about an aspiring rapper, directed by Geremy Jasper).

August 19: Akeelah and the Bee (a 2006 film about a girl who competes in a national spelling bee, directed by Doug Atchison).

August 26: Karate Kid (a well-known 1984 martial arts drama, directed by John G. Avildsen).