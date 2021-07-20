Patchell ‘honored’ to start LIU program

Shawn Patchell built and elevated a successful men’s volleyball program at Concordia University Irvine in California the past eight years.

Now, the veteran coach is bringing his formidable skills to Downtown Brooklyn.

“I am honored to be the first coach of LIU Men’s Volleyball and I look forward to building a successful program with a wonderful support staff on such a vibrant campus,” said Patchell after being named head coach of the Brooklyn-based Sharks, who will begin play during the 2021-22 season.

Following a national search for the right person for the job, LIU Athletics Director Dr. William E. Martinov made the announcement earlier this month.

“Shawn Patchell is an outstanding recruiter, developer of student-athletes and a winner on the volleyball court,” Martinov said.

“His successful coaching experience includes building new programs, national championships, gold medal finishes, coach of the year honors, and a focus on student-athlete well-being. We’re excited to have Shawn join the LIU Shark team!”

Patchell spent the past eight years at CIU, where he compiled a 118-98 record, leadnig the Eagles to multiple victories over nationally ranked opponents as well as guiding his squad up from NAIA status to Division II.

In two decades of coaching, Patchell put together an overall mark of 230-145-1 while also making stops at Division III Marymount University and Brigham Young, where he was an assistant on the 2004 national championship team.–>

He also has been involved with USA Volleyball, coaching the men’s squad at the 2012 Pan American Games in the Dominican Republic, where they won the gold medal.

He worked as an assistant with the Men’s National Team in 2011 and 2010 and was the head coach of the Boy’s Junior National Team in 2009 and 2009.

Patchell began his coaching career in 1994 as an assistant coach at Irvine High School and was the head coach at Laguna Beach High School from 1997-2002.

His boys’ team won the Pacific Coast League in 1997 and 1998, and the girls won the conference in 1997, 1998, 2000, 2001, 2019, 2020 and 2021. Patchell’s collegiate coaching career began in 1995 as a graduate assistant at UC Irvine.

“It has been a pleasure working with Dr. Martinov and Mr. Ribner in kicking-off this inaugural season,” Patchell added.

***

The St. Francis Brooklyn women’s and men’s volleyball teams were honored for their respective performances in the classroom this week. Photo courtesy of SFC Brooklyn Athletics

Over on Remsen Street, the St. Francis Brooklyn men’s and women’s volleyball teams claimed USMC/AVCA Team Academic Awards Monday, marking the second consecutive year they have earned the prestigious honors.

Both clubs had stellar years in the classroom as the women’s team won the St. Francis Director’s Award for having the highest cumulative GPA among all women’s teams.

Sixteen student-athletes from the women’s volleyball team were named to the NEC Academic Honor Roll, including four recipients who were tabbed to the NEC Commissioner’s Honor Roll after earning a GPA of 3.75 or higher.

The men’s team enjoyed its share of academic success this past academic year as well. The Terriers finished with the third-highest GPA amongst men’s teams at St. Francis and 14 Terriers were selected to the NEC Academic Honor Roll, four whom also earned NEC Commissioner’s Honor Roll status.

The award, initiated in the 1992-93 academic year, honors volleyball teams that maintain a year-long grade-point average of 3.30 on a 4.0 scale or 4.10 on a 5.0 scale.

“Even though teams might not have played during their usual season or may not have competed at all during the past year, coaches still found ways to lead their players to academic excellence.” said AVCA Executive Director Kathy DeBoer.

“This is a testament to the important role volleyball coaches play in their players success both on and off the court.”

***

Downtown’s Barclays Center will host the 2021 NBA Draft later this month. AP Photo by Frank Franklin II

In local pro sports news, the NBA announced last week that the 2021 NBA Draft, held virtually a season ago, will be held at the Barclays Center on July 29.

Tickets for the event went on sale Monday and can be purchased by visiting https://nbaevents.nba.com/events/nba-draft.