Porsche, Volvo to open showrooms in Industry City

Industry City, the well-known shipping, warehousing, manufacturing and retail hub on the Brooklyn waterfront, continues to expand the growing roster of businesses renting space there.

On Thursday, July 15, IC announced that automobile manufacturers Porsche and Volvo signed leases to bring showrooms and service centers at the large Sunset Park campus. Together, the two auto firms will use more than 60,000 square feet of space.

Rendering courtesy of Industry City



The Swedish manufacturer Volvo will useroughly 20,000 square feet of showroom and service-center space, which will showcase the company’s range of standard, electric and hybrid vehicles. Volvo’s showroom and service center is anticipated to open in September.

German automaker Porsche will operate a showroom that will take up approximately 10,000 square feet, as well as a 30,000-square-foot service center. Its facility is slated to open in January 2022.

Jim Somoza, director of development at IC,was excited to announce the new arrivals.

“Creativity and design are the heart of IC, and these showrooms will display each manufacturers’ latest inventions — from the innovation at the forefront of green engineering to the latest, cutting-edge auto designs,” he said.

“Additionally, we are excited to offer a new type of car service to New Yorkers; one where you can enjoy the afternoon on campus while you’re awaiting an oil change, or simply check out the latest models. We are looking forward to welcoming new and existing Porsche and Volvo drivers as they explore the campus and all it has to offer,” he said.

Both Porsche and Volvo were represented by Esther Bukai, executive vice president of Ripco Real Estate.

“After learning what both Porsche and Volvo were seeking for their newest sites — convenient location, flexible spaces to accommodate the needs of their showrooms and abundant access to outdoor space for employees — it was apparent that Industry City would be the perfect fit,” Bukai. “With strong histories of exceptional design and distinguished manufacturing practices, both companies will make great accompaniments to the campus.”