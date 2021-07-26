‘Summer Movies Under the Stars’ returns to Prospect Park

From brooklyneagle.com

This summer marks the return of the popular Prospect Park outdoor movie series, “Summer Movies Under the Stars,” presented this year by SHOWTIME and hosted by the Prospect Park Alliance, the Borough President’s Office and others.

The series was previously presented, from 2017-19, by Brooklyn’s Nitehawk Cinemas, owner of the Nitehawk Prospect Park Cinema on Prospect Park West (known to Park Slope old-timers as the Sanders Theater). Now, like then, the outdoor will present family-friendly “nostalgic classics and feel-good fan favorites for all ages.

Screenings will take place at the park’s Long Meadow. The monthlong series lineup, beginning on July 29, includes “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” “The Goonies,” “Jumanji: The Next Level” and “Black Panther.”

“The themes throughout deal with connectivity, perseverance, friendship, self-empowerment, creativity and fantasy—exactly what everyone needs right now,” said a statement by the Prospect Park Alliance.

“We are thrilled to welcome Brooklynites from across the borough back to our ‘Summer Movies Under the Stars’ event at Prospect Park. This year’s amazing lineup of films offers fun for the whole family. I thank the Prospect Park Alliance, SHOWTIME and Brooklyn Magazine for partnering with our office to put on this event, and hope you all can join us to enjoy some free cinema in Brooklyn’s communal backyard,” said Borough President Eric Adams.

The films will begin shortly after sundown at the north end of the Prospect Park Long Meadow, located nearest to the Grand Army Plaza entrance. The closest subway stations are the Grand Army Plaza and the Eastern Parkway/Brooklyn Museum stops on the 2, 3 lines or the B41 bus line.

Following is the full lineup:

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (2018)–>

July 29

Brooklyn teenager Miles Morales suddenly develops mysterious powers after a radioactive spider bite. Miles transforms into Spider-Man, but there’s an interdimensional twist when he learns that he is not alone with his otherworldly gifts.

“The Goonies” (1985)

Aug. 5

A group of young misfits discover an ancient map and set out on an adventure to find a legendary pirate’s long-lost treasure in this Richard Donner and Steven Spielberg classic.

“Jumanji: The Next Level” (2019)

Aug. 12

The crew is back, but the game has changed. As they return to rescue one of their own, the Jumanji players will have to brave parts unknown from arid deserts to snowy mountains, to escape the world’s most dangerous game.

“Black Panther” (2018)

Aug. 19

T’Challa, heir to the advanced yet hidden kingdom of Wakanda, must step forward to lead his people into a new future and must confront a challenger from the past.

The events are free and open to the public, and RSVPs are not required for entry.