Teen attacked by armed gang on 57th Street

A 17-year-old boy was attacked by four armed men on Fourth Avenue and 57th Street July 16.

Cops said the attackers hit the teen with a crowbar, punched and kicked him and threw a glass bottle at him.

One of the attackers fled on a scooter and the other three ran away.

The victim was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where he was listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter at @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.