Update: Police have updated the report. The victim has been updated to female.

A pair of crooks robbed an 88-year-old woman at gunpoint on 17th Avenue and 84th Street July 27.

Cops said a man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s approached the victim at 1 p.m. The woman pointed a gun at the victim and said, “Give me your chain or you’re going to die.” The man took the victim’s chain and the pair fled in their car.