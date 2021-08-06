Chris Hoban Memorial Run set to return Sept. 19

Another Bay Ridge tradition is returning this fall after a year off.

Xaverian High School, 7100 Shore Rd., will host its annual P.O. Chris Hoban Memorial Run Sept. 19. The run honors the life of the Xaverian graduate, who was murdered in the line of duty in 1988 at age 26.

Last year, the event was held virtually so people could participate wherever they were. This year will be more traditional, with five-mile and 5K runs and a kids dash.

The five-mile run starts and finishes at the school. The route is along the promenade to the Verrazano Bridge, then back along Third Avenue.

The 5K route starts at Xaverian, goes down and back along the harbor promenade and returns to the school.

The opening ceremony begins at 10 a.m. followed by the runs at 10:30 a.m. The kids dash will start at the conclusion of the run.

Family, friends, local dignitaries, members of Xaverian High School and others are expected to attend to show their support.

Registration has begun. Entry fees for the run are $35 for adults 20 and older and $25 for ages 13-19. The fee for the kids dash is $20.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2WTZYku.