Community leader Anthony Testaverde dies at 70

Anthony Testaverde, a Vietnam veteran and former staffer for state Sen. Marty Golden, died of cancer Aug. 6. He was 70.

Testaverde is survived by his wife JoAnn, children Anthony, Michael, Jonathan, Victoria and Nicholas and 13 grandchildren. He was also the brother of Marie, Patricia, Frank, Caroline and the late Gennaro and Gertrude.

The funeral was held at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Marine Park.

“I am proud to have known him and have him on my state Senate staff for many years,” Golden said. “Anthony had a hand in so much of what I accomplished for the district, especially in Marine Park, Gerritsen Beach, Gravesend and Sheepshead Bay. Anthony was a true champion for the veterans we represented and their service organizations, for our active military, our seniors and so many others.”

Photos courtesy of Marty Golden Facebook

John Quaglione, another former member of Golden’s staff, gave a eulogy at the Mass.

“Alongside Senator Marty Golden, he organized supply collection drives for our troops overseas, he partnered with veteran service organizations on many causes, he made sure our office was a central point for the annual Toys for Tots drive, and he organized breakfasts and awards ceremonies to mark Memorial Day and Veterans Day,” Quaglione said.