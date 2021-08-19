Fun on Fifth continues Aug. 27

Summer Stroll on Third Avenue may have ended for the year, but there’s still fun to be had in Bay Ridge.

The season’s third Fun on 5th festival will take place Friday, Aug. 27 from 72nd to 85th Street and will feature a variety of entertainment and outdoor dining options.

Amanda Zenteno, executive director of the Fifth Avenue BID, said the previous festivals on June 25 and July 30 were very successful.

“The Fun on 5th was 10 blocks and included live music performances, Mexican folklore dancers, the always popular Bean Post Idol, and a little something for the entire family,” Zenteno said. “The BID will continue to bring a variety of activities as well as highlighting all our wonderful local businesses.”

Fun on 5th will also take place Sept. 24 and Oct. 29.

Dogs enjoying Fun on 5th.

