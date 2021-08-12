Malliotakis hires Windsor as Brooklyn office director

Laurie Windsor has been hired as the director of U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis’ district office in Bay Ridge.

Windsor, a Bath Beach resident, was born and raised in Bensonhurst and attended P.S. 186, I.S. 96, and New Utrecht High School.

She served on the Community Education Council for District 20 Schools and was a member of Community Board 11 and of PTAs and school leadership teams at New Utrecht and I.S. 259 McKinley JHS. She was also a member of the Ragamuffin Parade Committee, Neighborhood Advisory Board 11 and the HeartShare Education Center, and was treasurer of St. John’s Episcopal Church.

“Congresswoman Malliotakis is a devoted public servant and truly cares about helping her constituents with their everyday problems,” Windsor told this paper. “I am looking forward to working with the congresswoman on issues that directly impact her constituents’ lives and to help our community in whatever way possible.”

Malliotakis is excited to have Windsor on her staff.

“Laurie brings a wide range of experience and years of community service to this position,” Malliotakis said. “Laurie has spent years giving back to our community, working with several organizations. [She] is truly a dedicated public servant and the residents of southern Brooklyn will benefit greatly from her being on board.”