Merchants plan Third Avenue Festival despite Ragamuffin cancellation

The Merchants of Third Avenue intend to hold their annual festival even though it was announced last week that the children’s Ragamuffin Parade had been canceled due to COVID-19.

The festival generates a huge crowd looking to enjoy rides, games, vendors, food and live music. The Ragamuffin Parade is traditionally held on the avenue the previous day. Like most events, both were canceled last year because of the pandemic.

This year’s festival is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 3.

The merchants said they and local elected officials want the festival to take place but admitted that plans could change in the near future.

“We love Bay Ridge, and we are committed to our community,” the group said in a statement.

“We of course will keep a close eye on the Delta Variant and see where the numbers are in the coming weeks to make the best decision for the health and wellbeing of our community. Please stay tuned to our social media pages for updates.”