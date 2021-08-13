More money coming to keep local streets clean

Sanitation Commissioner Edward Grayson joined Councilmember Justin Brannan and Community Board 10 District Manager Josephine Beckmann to announce a big increase in the sanitation budget for Council District 43.

District 43 covers Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights, Bath Beach and Bensonhurst and includes Community Boards 10, 11 and 12.

The conference, held outside Brannan’s office Aug. 10, focused on the improvement of DSNY services and the investment of nearly $300,000 in twice-daily corner basket pick-ups six days a week.

Councilmember Justin Brannan announces an increase in the DSNY budget for Council District 43. Eagle Urban Media photos by Jaime DeJesus

“This is a big help because you see three different community boards where you will see increased services,” Grayson told this paper. “We tailor the program to meet all the hot spots in the community, whether it be commercial strips or [Mobile Litter Patrol] to do precision cleaning on illegal dumping. This is where we get to have an open forum of communication at the local level to figure out where the most immediate needs are.”

Brannan said the ACE organization will clean sidewalks outside of businesses five days a week but will also remind business owners that it’s their responsibility to keep their own sidewalks clean.

“I don’t want to see anyone get fined,” Brannan said. “I want to make sure that our neighborhood is kept clean and everyone is doing their part. The garbage comes from inconsiderate neighbors or visitors who think that someone else is going to clean up after them.”

Brannan also hailed DSNY members as everyday heroes.

DSNY Community Board 10 District Superintendent Eddie Hicks with DSNY Assistant Chief of Brooklyn South Daniel Lindley. Eagle Urban Media photos by Jaime DeJesus

“They do a thankless job, especially during COVID,” he said. “They have really stepped up and been on the front line.”

“We get the calls every day and we work well with the DSNY,” Beckmann said. “Everyone gives their all and we do everything to make sure it’s great as it is.”



Eddie Hicks, DSNY’s district superintendent for CB10, said the help has come at the perfect time.

“Now that people are starting to come back out to busy streets like Third Avenue, we need to give the residents proper service,” he said.

Sanitation Commissioner Edward Grayson talks about the increase in funds. Eagle Urban Media photos by Jaime DeJesus