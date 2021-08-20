Over $30 million in investments to be made in 11 South Brooklyn parks

Councilmember Brannan worked closely with Commissioner Maher on details

Big improvements are coming to Southern Brooklyn parks.

On Thursday, Brooklyn Parks Commissioner Martin Maher and Councilmember Justin Brannan were at Owl’s Head Park at 68th Street and Colonial Road to announce that more than $30 million in improvements will be made to parks and playgrounds in the 43rd District.

The district encompasses the neighborhoods of Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights, Bensonhurst and Bath Beach.

Brannan said he made sure that tax dollars paid by locals come back directly into that area’s backyard and added that this is a historic investment in local parks.

“Commissioner Maher and I worked together to prioritize the parks, playgrounds, pathways and courts that hadn’t seen any love in over 20 years,” said Brannan. “Soon, work will begin from Bay Ridge to Bensonhurst to renovate and improve many of the open, green spaces that have become all the more vital during the pandemic — not only to our local kids but to everyone.”

The two announced renovations will be made to 11 parks, including:

New basketball courts, tennis courts, bleachers and water fountains at the Fort Hamilton Athletic Field; new synthetic soccer fields at Dyker Beach Park; a new playground at J.J. Carty Park; a full renovation at Bath Beach Park at Bay 16th Street; a new Vinland Playground; new basketball courts and playgrounds at McKinley Park; a new playground, new sprinklers, paths, benches and a full renovation of the basketball courts at Owl’s Head Park; a new playground and adult fitness area at Russell Pedersen Park; brand-new basketball courts at Dyker Beach Park; a new dog run at Shore Road Park at 100th Street; and a new playground at Patrick O’Rourke “Bear” Park.

During the past year, representatives from NYC Parks have attended virtual Community Board 10 meetings to discuss upgrades.–>

“This park definitely needs some updates, since it’s been around for almost 40 years,” said NYC Parks designer Michael Leigh, speaking of Vinland Playground, in April. “The spray shower hasn’t worked for many years. Four trees will be removed due to conditional removals.”

Last October, community input sessions were held to discuss these projects. Construction work is slated to begin in the summer 2022, but schedules are subject to change.