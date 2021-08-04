Police outreach in neighborhoods stronger via National Night Out Against Crime

Police Precincts All Over Brooklyn Celebrate Community Affairs Officers

After more than a year without live, public events, local police precincts celebrated their community outreach with the return National Night Out Against Crime Tuesday, Aug. 3.

The annual event is designed to take a stand against crime by celebrating a day of music, games, rides and information, with Brooklyn precincts taking a leading role in outreach.

“It was great to see our community come out and partake in many activities with cops,” said Officer Gerber Fernandez from the 72nd Precinct. “We had a basketball game with our youth from the community. We had many community leaders come out and it was all to build a stronger bond between the NYPD and community.”

For the 72nd Precinct, the event took place at the soccer field in Sunset Park as it brought many members of the community together with several activities that embraced the neighborhood’s diversity.

Executive Director of the Fifth Avenue Business Improvement District (BID) David Estrada stated that the event’s return made the event better than ever that produced a community team effort.

Photo courtesy of Sunset Park BID

Photo courtesy of Sunset Park BID

Photo courtesy of Sunset Park BID

Photo courtesy of 72nd Precinct

Photo courtesy of 72nd Precinct

Photo courtesy of 72nd Precinct

Photo courtesy of 72nd Precinct

Police Officer Gerber Fernandez with performers during the 72nd Precinct’s National Night Out Event in Sunset Park Photo courtesy of 72nd Precinct

“National Night Out is a lot of fun but it’s also a resource fair where groups like our chapter of the New York City Community Emergency Response Team, and local elected officials were giving out information,” he said.

The Sunset Park BID, which was one of the event’s sponsors, gave away 250 “Shop Local” bags, many filled with masks, hand sanitizer, and face masks.

Local eatery Tacos Bronco restaurant supplied horchata and watermelon juice, and NYPD’s own crew fired up a big grill and gave away hot dogs and burgers. Other groups gave out food boxes, tee-shirts, snack bags, and PPE.

“The strongest impression I get from National Night Out is that it’s one event where the whole precinct can come together, seniors have as much fun as families with young children,” Estrada said. “You’re as likely to see a small child in a jaguar costume cracking a whip for a traditional Mexican dance troupe as acrobatic Chinese lion dancers making their creatures gobble up lettuce from the end of a long pole held by the 72nd Precinct’s Captain Ernesto Castro.”

The 68th Precinct usually hosts its event in Shore Road Park at 79th Street, but opted for a smaller scale gathering this year, holding it outside its station at 333 65th St.

Photo courtesy of the 68th Precinct Twitter

Photo courtesy of the 68th Precinct Twitter

Photo courtesy of the 68th Precinct Twitter

It still provided music, ices, giveaways, crime prevention intervention, and an appearance by mascot Scruff McGruff. It was sponsored by Maimonides Medical Center and Uncle Louie G’s Ices.

“What a wonderful evening at this year’s National Night Out,” the Precinct tweeted. “Thank you to everyone who came out and participated!”

The 62nd Precinct, which covers Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend, also had its event outside its station house at 1925 Bath Ave. with similar fanfare.

Several elected officials such as U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, Assemblymember William Colton and State Senator Andrew Gounardes were in attendance.

“A heartfelt thank you to all that attended the 62 Precinct National Night Out Against Crime,” tweeted the precinct. “Together, we all work in making our community a safer place. Can’t wait to see everyone again next year!