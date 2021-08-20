‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ invade Brooklyn to take on Maimonides staff

The stars were out in the name of charity at Maimonides Park Aug. 12.

The Maimonides All-Stars took on the cast of Bravo’s hit reality show “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” in the second annual Battle for Brooklyn charity softball game.

Cross River Bank, which sponsored the event, presented a $125,000 check to Maimonides Medical Center before the game. All proceeds from the game benefited the hospital’s breast center.

Former New York Giants running back Tiki Barber poses with Maimonides All-Stars Photos courtesy of Maimonides Medical Center

“We’re grateful to our partners at Bravo and Cross River Bank for their advocacy and support of this important annual event,” said Heshy Augenbaum, chief development officer at Maimonides. “We’re thankful for all those who donated and were able to come out and enjoy a fun summer evening of softball, with a little healthy competition between Maimonides staff and the Housewives.”

Team Housewives defeated Maimonides 10-6.

The Maimonides team included CEO and President Ken Gibbs and Chair of Surgery and Director of the Breast Center Dr. Patrick Borgen, who was the captain.



The Housewives team included cast members Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga and team captain Dolores Catania.

Former New York Giants running back Tiki Barber made a surprise appearance.

Following the game, guests were treated to a fireworks show to celebrate the hospital’s 110th birthday.

“What a home run Thursday night’s Battle 4 Brooklyn event in support of @maimonidesmedcenter hospital was,” said Catania on Instagram. “Thank you to all who came out to support such a great cause.”