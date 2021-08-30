Vigil held for 6-year-old girl killed by car

A vigil was held Aug. 27 for Tamy Quema Guahiac, a 6-year-old girl who was struck and killed by a car three days earlier.

Family members, church leaders and elected officials gathered at 12th Avenue and 67th Street, where the girl was hit and where the driver, a 30-year-old Sunset Park man, was arrested.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help Tamy’s mother, Maria Alicia Guahiac, with expenses.

According to the page, Tamy came with her mother to the U.S. from Guatemala in 2018 and was about to start first grade at P.S.176.

Borough President Eric Adams attended the vigil for Tamy Quema Guahiac. Photo courtesy of Borough President Eric Adams

“Family members describe young Tamy as a playful, joyful and smart young girl,” the page said. “Maria is now devastated and does not have much family in this country. This account is being created in hopes that the community and any individual touched by this tragedy contributes to the family.”

Borough President Eric Adams said the increase in traffic fatalities must stop.

“Along 12th Avenue in Dyker Heights, there were 30 vehicle crashes in 2020 alone,” he said.

“We must crack down on reckless driving and implement smart redesigns to make our streets safer.”

“Tonight, our community came together to remember Tamy, but also make this promise – that we will not stop fighting in her memory to make our streets safer for everyone,” said State Senator Andrew Gounardes.