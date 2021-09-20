BID to hold Fifth Avenue festival Sept. 26

The Sunset Park Business Improvement District will hold its annual Fifth Avenue Festival on Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Sunset Park Business Improvement District will hold its annual Fifth Avenue Festival on Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The festival, which was canceled last year due to COVID-19, will take place from 44th to 59th Street and include music, rides and plenty of food. Despite the cancelation of this year’s Ragamuffin and Mermaid parades, the BID said the show will go on – with safety precautions in place. “We are really excited to return this year but mindful of public safety and health,” said Executive Director David Estrada. “We will spread out some of the biggest attractions on different blocks to reduce crowding. We will also have fewer vendors overall because we need them to maintain a safe distance from restaurants’ outdoor structures.”

