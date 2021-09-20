Bohanek shines as Cyclones make promotions

While the Subway Series was waged at Citi Field, the Yankees’ High-A Hudson Valley Renegades affiliate was battling the Mets’ Brooklyn Cyclones affiliate, just 90 miles north of Flushing. This season the first place Renegades (68-46) have already run away with the High-A East Division, but not before the Cyclones had a late-season surge to finish out their remaining season series.

Winning three out of seven games on the road against the team that had dominated the last place Cyclones (45-67) was an important way to wind down the season. Winning three games in a row, the Cyclones drew power from the awakened bat of Cody Bohanek.

Bohanek came to the organization in the trade with the Houston Astros that also sent J.D. Davis to play third base for the Mets. The 26-year-old infielder from Chicago has played for all four of the Mets’ minor league teams since his acquisition in 2019. This season Bohanek split his time between Triple-A Syracuse and Brooklyn and finally broke out with a late power surge against the Renegades.

Leading the Cyclones to a 6-4 win over the Renegades, Bohanek went 3-for-3 with two runs scored, a home run, two doubles, two walks and a stolen base for a career-high game.

“Cody stepped up in his first game in the leadoff spot since Antoine Duplantis was promoted to Binghamton,” said Cyclones radio announcer Keith Raad. “Bohanek totally took over the game with his offensive performance. Not only did he perform well in Antoine’s spot, but also he locked down the shortstop spot that had belonged to Ronny Mauricio before his promotion.”

As for these new Cyclone promotions, Duplantis earned his as the team’s steady leadoff hitter, batting a team-high .253 along with a team-high of 62 runs scored; while Mauricio hit 19 home rums and was the team’s RBI leader with 63. The recently promoted pair now join former Cyclone stars Jake Mangum and Brett Baty, who were promoted to Binghamton earlier in the season.