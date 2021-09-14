Brooklyn pays tribute to 9/11 victims 20 years later

Brooklynites poured out their hearts on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

A candlelight ceremony was held at the Brooklyn Wall of Remembrance outside Maimonides Park Sept. 10. The wall includes plaques of 346 firefighters, 37 Port Authority officers, 23 New York City police officers, three New York State officers, a member of the New York Fire Patrol and a rescue dog.

Actor Gary Sinise filmed a video that included a message from Sol Moglen, who founded the wall.

“Many [people] were trying to find ways to channel their grief into action and one of those efforts was the Brooklyn Wall of Remembrance,” Sinise said.

The Wall of Remembrance ceremony. Photo courtesy of Butch Moran

Fort Hamilton Army Base hosted a 9/11 remembrance at its community club Sept. 10. Firefighter Joseph Esposito was the keynote speaker.

“When we got to the Trade Center, me and the members of Rescue 5 realized the devastation that we were about to encounter,” Esposito said.

A vigil was held in McKinley Park Sept. 10. It was hosted by E&J Boutique and sponsored by the Dyker Heights Civic Association.

The vigil at McKinley Park. Photo courtesy of Brian Fox Facebook

“It’s our duty to those lost to stay strong and to fight for those who go and fight every single day to protect us from future harm,” said Brian Fox, the Republican candidate for City Council in the 43rd District. “Those men and women in uniform deserve our never-ending thanks and support.”

On Sept. 11, a vigil was held in front of the Carmine Carro Community Center in Marine Park. It was organized by State Sen. Andrew Gounardes, Assemblymembers Helene Weinstein and Jaime Williams and Councilmember Alan Maisel.







Eagle Urban Media/photos by Arthur De Gaeta

“Together, we shared the heavy burden of still-lingering grief, and offered a renewed promise to never forget the memory of everyone – and everything – we lost,” Gounardes said.

A vigil was also held at the American Veterans Memorial Pier on Bay Ridge Avenue and Shore Road. It was sponsored by Gounardes, Councilmember Justin Brannan and NIA Community Services Network.

“Their names shine on us all to make sure future generations never forget,” Brannan said of the fallen.

Speakers included Fort Hamilton U.S. Army Garrison Commander Col. Craig Martin, Father Gerard Sauer of St. Patrick’s Church, FDNY Chaplain Msgr. John Delendick, Diane and Dr. Joel Sokol of the Bay Ridge Jewish Center, and 62nd Precinct Auxiliary Lt. Imam Ahmed Ali Uzir.

The Fort Hamilton Army Base Ceremony

Photo courtesy of Fort Hamilton Facebook

The September 11 Family Group hosted its annual commemoration at the September 11 Memorial Square in Asser Levy Park in Coney Island.

“This sacred memorial respects the memory of loved ones lost while reminding all that we have a solemn duty to unite together in kindness to others and never forget,” said Assemblymember William Colton.