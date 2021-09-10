BWAC returns for annual fall art exhibition

Fall is upon us, and The Brooklyn Waterfront Artists Coalition (BWAC) has returned with its annual art exhibition for the season at its historic gallery space at 481 Van Brunt St. in Red Hook.

BWAC, housed in a Civil War-era warehouse on the Red Hook waterfront, is an artist-run organization founded in 1978 by 16 artists. It now has more than 250 members. Its shows, which are held three times a year, present a wide variety of artwork, from the traditional to the contemporary.

Art from the “Hello Brooklyn” exhibition at the BWAC gallery in Red Hook. Photos courtesy of BWAC

“After 18 months of extreme challenges, many arts organizations did not make it,” said BWAC artist and curator Kenneth Jackson. “We wanted people to know that BWAC never left, but it’s like we need to reintroduce ourselves.

“We want everyone to come and enjoy the new art our artists are creating, visit the Red Hook waterfront, and especially come to discover the artwork of our many new members,” he said.

The exhibition opened on Sunday, Sept. 12 and will run until Sunday, Oct. 17.

This year’s exhibitions include “Threads That Bind (When the Fabric of Social Culture Unravels),” “Recycle 2021” and “Hello, Brooklyn!”

“Hello Brooklyn” includes a variety of artwork from photographs to drawings, painting to sculpture and installations, both realistic and abstract.

Art from the “Hello Brooklyn” exhibition at the BWAC gallery in Red Hook.

“Threads That Bind (When the Fabric of Social Culture Unravels)” is a national juried exhibition that showcases the myriad techniques used to create fiber art today.

“The artists chosen by our juror, Stacy C. Hollander [for “Threads That Bind”] represent the use of a myriad of techniques and materials from the traditional to the avant-garde,” said curator Alicia Degener.



As for “Recycle,” all the artworks in this exhibit are made up of discarded materials, excess inventory or found objects.

For more information, visit bwac.org.