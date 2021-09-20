Conservative Party condemns council bill prohibiting criminal background checks on tenants

The Conservative Party organizations representing the five counties of New York City condemned City Council Intro. 2047, which would prohibit landlords from conducting criminal background checks on residential tenants, including those in co-operatives and condominiums.

“The NYS Conservative Party joins with our city organizations in opposing Intro. 2047, a typical progressive agenda item that gives zero thought to the resulting consequences to landlords and tenants alike,” said New York State Conservative Party Chairman Gerard Kassar. “Tenants should expect landlords to have done their due diligence in providing a safe environment. And property owners have the right to all background information both financially and criminally when making decisions concerning potential tenants.”

“With crime already on the rise, this proposal only further endangers the safety and security of our communities,” said Kings County Chairwoman Fran Vella-Marrone.